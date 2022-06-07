Coming up: Electric City Crystal, Rock, and Bead Show

GREAT FALLS — The Electric City Crystal, Rock, and Bead Show will be held in Great Falls this weekend at the Mercantile Building at Montana ExpoPark.

Last year's show featured about 200 tables featuring 14 vendors.

Dates/times for 2022:



Friday, June 10: 2 pm to 8 pm

Saturday, June 11: 9 am to 5 pm

Sunday, June 12: 10 am to 4 pm

The event page states:

There will be an amazing assortment of high quality Crystals! We will have one of the best assortments of natural Stone Beads for crafting and jewelry making! There will be Stone Carvings, Towers, and Spheres! We will have a wide variety of unique fossils, making this a perfect educational opportunity! There will also be jewelry! Keep an eye out for those one of a kind jewelry pieces, with amazing stones and gems, that will make any woman swoon! There will also be a variety of gems and faceted stones ready for you to put into a custom piece! That makes this a genius date idea for the weekend!

Admission is $3 each day; children 12 and under get in free. All attendees will be given a ticket with admission and entered in a drawing for an amethyst cathedral.



VIDEO FROM 2021 SHOW: