Coming up: Great Falls Skate Park Jam on Saturday

There will be Great Falls Skate Park Jam on Saturday, September 17th.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to run until 7 p.m.

Organizers said in an email: "We have competitions for ages four and up to compete on bikes, skateboards, scooters, or skates. They win trophies, we prepare the food. It's just a fun day for families to partake in a alcohol and drug free event."

There are two age categories: ages 4 to 12; and ages 12 and older.

It will be at the Riverside Railyard Skate Park, located at 500 River Drive North.

Click here for the Facebook page.



VIDEO FROM LAST YEAR'S EVENT:

