Coming up in Great Falls: 'Circus Monster Mash'

This list of events is updated regularly - new events are added as we receive them, and events are removed after they occur. Click here to submit your event.



THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19: Exhibition Hall at Montana ExpoPark will host Circus Monster Mash at 4:30pm and 7:30p. Witness the magic of our amazing circus performers including acrobats, clowns, speed jugglers, magic, hula hoops, transformers, and more, BUT all with a special twist! There will be costumes, painted faces, and all the spooky vibes, chills, and thrills! The Circus Monster Mash is appropriate for all ages. It will not be too scary for children. Tickets are $15 (12 and older), and $5 for under 12; tickets are available at the door, or you can click here to buy tickets online. The event will also be in Havre on October 20; Malta on October 21; and Lewistown on October 22. For more information, click here.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20 (and more): The annual "Scream At Centene" haunted house is back. Admission is $6 per person ($5 with canned food donation). Centene Stadium is at 1015 25th Street North. Other dates are October 14, 20, 21, 27, 28, and 29-31. Hours of operation are 6pm until 11pm. For more information, call 406-452-5311.

"Scream at Centene" off to a spooky start

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21: Great Falls Elks Lodge will host Brews & Spirits Fall Fest from 5pm until 10pm at 500 First Avenue North. Unlimited tasting of Montana brews and spirits. Advance tickets $30.00; $5.00 Military discount with valid ID; $5.00 discount for current Elks members; $35.00 at the door (no discount applies). Music by Perfect Sound; 50/50; silent auction. For more information, call Denise Riggin at 406-454-1305.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26: The Lodge Senior Living will host a Trick Or Treat Spooktacular from 4pm until 6pm at 1801 Ninth Street South.Treaters can visit residents door to door to collect candy. Residents will have a door decorating contest with lots of spooky decorations! For more information, contact Erin Doran at 406-868-4884 or click here.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27: The Children’s Museum of Montana (22 Railroad Square) will host a Halloween Carnival. Put on your best costume and join us for a spooktacular night of games, trick-or-treating, raffles, food trucks, and more! $5 entry per person (all ages welcome). Entrance Times: Members Only from 5pm to 6pm; General Public from 6pm to 8pm. For more information, call 406-452-6661, or click here.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28: The CMR Drama Department and Thespian Troupe 2717 will host “Trick Or Treat So Kids Can Eat” at the Westside Albertson’s and at Smith’s from 10am until 4pm collecting donations for the CMR Food Pantry. Students will be in costume and will be passing out a list of suggested items to customers entering the stores. They will be collecting donations as customers leave the stores. Students will bring the donations back to CMR and will deliver the donations to the CMR Food Pantry the following week. For more information please contact Chris or Lesli Evans at 406-268-6117 or chris_evans@gfps.k12.mt.us.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28: Race Montana is hosting a “Pumpkin Run” in at Gibson Park in Great Falls. The event will feature 4 mile run, 1 mile walk/run, and kid's race. Dress up in your favorite Halloween costume and follow the pumpkins from Gibson Park around the Missouri River loop for the 4 mile race. The 1 mile race will take place around the Gibson Park loop, and the kid's race will involve running to a pumpkin bucket and grabbing one to get candy at the finish line! All participants registered one week before the race will receive a pair of mitts. Packet Pickup and same-day registration available beginning at 1:00pm on Race Day. For more information, click here.

Race Montana

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29: Come to Great Falls Nazarene Church’s Fun Fall Family Festival from 5pm until 7pm at 1727 Second Avenue South. Fun for all ages, this carnival style event has inflatables, carnival games, trunk or treat, and more! For more information, call 406-453-3941.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29: Great Falls Kiwanis is hosting a “Trunk or Treat” from 2pm until 4pm at 1000 17th Avenue South. There will be hamburgers and hot dogs available for purchase and candy for the kids! We would love to see everyone there! For more information, call Andrea at 406-781-3199.

Great Falls Kiwanis “Trunk or Treat"

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29: Join us for “A Special Halloween” from 2pm until 3:30pm at 3809 Sixth Avenue South (alleyway between parking lot). A Halloween experience for kiddos who can't trick or treat due to mobility issues, sensory issues, medical complications, sight impairment, or other obstacles. This is a drive-thru program providing safe, prepackaged candy and trinkets for children who cannot trick or treat. This event is limited to those who register in advance (beginning October 1) and who can not trick or treat due to physical/medical issues within the family. Hosted by Sunrise Presbyterian church. For more information, call Jessica at 406-453-2031, or click here.

