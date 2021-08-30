Coming up : "Movie In The Park" in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Park & Recreation and the Gibson Park Snack Shack will host another free “Movie in the Park” on Saturday, September 4.

The movie "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Gibson Park near the bandshell.

A news release says: "Grab the lawn chairs or a blanket and take the family to the park for an evening under the stars. The film will be presented by FunFlicks of Montana on a 32’ viewing screen with premium cinema projection and a concert grade sound system."

Concessions will be available to buy at the Snack Shack.

The movie website provides this synopsis: "Four teenagers in detention discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of. When they decide to play, they are immediately sucked into the jungle world of Jumanji in the bodies of their avatars (Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan). They’ll have to complete the adventure of their lives filled with fun, thrills and danger or be stuck in the game forever!"

For more information, call Park & Recreation at 406-771-1265, or Jonathan at the Snack Shack at 406-564-6620.