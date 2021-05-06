Coming up: Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary annual sale

GREAT FALLS — The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary is loading up all of their re-salable goods and getting ready for their big sale that benefits Great Falls youth programs.

Auxiliary member Shary Fiske explained, “It’s good to recycle. Get money for youth, makes us feel good, we’re working, doing something for the community. Makes people feel good knowing their stuff isn’t just going into trash, that it’s being reused, and it makes people feel good when they get a bargain.”

In the past the Women's Auxiliary sale had a cover charge to shop, but this year, after Covid-19 forced them to cancel in 2020, you don’t have to pay to see what items are waiting to be given new purpose

Fiske said, “You donate it us, we separate it, clean it, put in departments, and every penny stays in Great Falls.”

The event will be on May 14th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and May 15th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All items will be half-price on the second day.

It will be in the gym of the Salvation Army building at 1000 17th Avenue South.