Coming up: St. Patrick's Day parade Great Falls (2026)

The annual St. Patrick's Day parade will roll through downtown Great Falls on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. in front of the Civic Center, and will proceed down Central Avenue to Eighth Street.

The parade is being organized by the Ancient Order of Hibernians Great Falls Division 1.

VIDEO FROM 2025:

St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Great Falls (2025)

Montana and Irish-American history are closely woven together, with the state seeing a large influx of Irish immigrants during in the later parts of the 19th century and into the 20th century.

"We know that a lot of the Irish that came to Montana came from the Western Seaboard of Ireland, and we know that for the most part were Irish speakers, so they were post-famine immigrants that left Ireland, so when they came here to Montana, they came steeped into Irish tradition," said Ciara Ryan with the Montana History Foundation.