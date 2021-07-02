Coming up: Wakefest In The Falls

GREAT FALLS — On Saturday, July 17, the section of the Missouri River behind Launch Watersports in Great Falls will be full of activity for the 2021 Wakefest In The Falls competition.

It started in 2018 with a small group of people, but the organizers are hoping to grow it.

Wakefest In The Falls will feature four categories of competition: wakeboarding and wakesurfing for people under 18, and wakeboarding and wakesurfing for people over 18.

Competitors will be judged by professional rider Thomas Herman, with winners in each category awarded prizes. All ages and all skill levels are welcome; there is a $25 entry fee and you have to bring your own board.

Brittany Levandowski, creative director for Launch Watersports, explained, "We want to bring something different to Great Falls. I know there's a lot of people here that live on the river and go out on the river all the time. This gives them something to do, something different maybe than their normal little cruise out there."

Spectators are welcome; tickets are $5, and can be bought at:



Launch Watersports, 4250 Lower River Road

Mighty Mo Brewing Company, 412 Central Avenue

Speaking Socially, 509 1st Avenue North

Broadwater Brewing Company, 721 6th Street SW Suite D

Food and drink from Mighty Mo Brewing Company and Nourish will be available for purchase.

The deadline to register for the competition is July 10; click here for more information . , or call 406-761-1851.

Here is video from the 2018 event:



