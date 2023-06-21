Coming up: 'Waking The Dead' cemetery tour

Highland Cemetery will host the annual “Waking the Dead” tour on Sunday, June 25, at 1:00 and at 3:00 p.m. On a tour you will have an opportunity to listen to Montana pioneers—such as Paris Gibson, founder of Great Falls—who are portrayed by re-enactors dressed in period regalia.

Sponsored by the Paris Gibson Month Celebration Committee, twelve graves will be visited as storytellers present the stories of those buried there. The graves and their storytellers are:



Paris Gibson, Founder of Great Falls played by Rich Briener

Edwin Norris, Governor of State of Montana played by Austin Haney

Charlie Russell, Cowboy Artist played by Bill Bronson

Nancy Russell, Wife of Cowboy Artist Charlie Russell played by Paula Egan Wright from Cheyenne WY

Ed Shields, Founder of GF Pet Cemetery, promoted story of Shep in Fort Benton played by Bill Zins, Ed’s nephew

Ralph Jones, early day Great Falls resident who died by falling off of the Big Stack played by Darren Smith

Captain John Moran, Medal of Honor Winner played by Dwight Smith

Timothy E. Collins, prominent early day GF businessman played by Shari Schmit

Robert Vaughn, Founder of Vaughn MT played by Thomas Ricberg

Billy Colgan, early National League baseball player played by Mark Dunn

Mary Little, notorious early day businesswoman played by Ann Ashby

H.P. Rolfe, 1st Great Falls Surveyor played by Ken Robison

Cars will park in the field inside the cemetery gate where the three trailers will be waiting to be loaded. Because tour seating is limited, tickets need to be purchased in advance. People should arrive 15 minutes early to keep tours on schedule.

At the conclusion of the tours, participants will receive a free booklet with photos and the featured grave stories provided by Croxford Funeral Home & Crematory. Each of the featured graves are marked by a sign donated by Kelly’s Signs.

Tour visitors can either walk or ride hay wagons on the designated route.

Tickets are available at Kaufman’s Menswear at 411 Central Avenue in Great Falls. Tickets are $15 to walk along with the wagons or $20 to ride.

For more information, contact Susie McIntyre (Paris Gibson Committee Chair) at 406-453-0349 or at smcintyre@greatfallslibrary.org.

