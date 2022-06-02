Crumbl Cookies is coming to Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Crumbl Cookies plans to open in Great Falls in the Target-Albertson’s shopping center on 10th Avenue South.

The Great Falls franchise will be owned and operated by Andrea and James Holyoak, who are moving from Idaho to Great Falls in a few months.

Andrea says she has been working with Crumbl for a few months to get more experience with the business and says they plan to open by the end of September.

She said they are excited about the opportunity and becoming part of the Great Falls community.

“That’s what’s exciting about Great Falls, it's really growing, it’s got potential to really grow and the market is doing really well, and that’s why we’re so excited about it, is there’s expansion going on in Great Falls,” Andrea said. "There’s just a lot of good things. The Air Force base is a huge catalyst for us.”

The business offers several permanent menu cookies such as chocolate chip and chilled pink sugar cookies along with a weekly rotating menu.

The Crumbl website states: "The frequency and timing of Crumbl’s rotating menu evolved over the course of a year until its iconic four flavor weekly rotation was officially established in December 2018. Since then, new flavors are added frequently, often weekly, in addition to current recipes being updated and improved."

There are currently four locations in Montana: Helena, Missoula, Billings, and Bozeman. They plan to open in Great Falls in September 2022.

The franchise was founded in Utah in 2017, and has grown to more than 300 locations in 36 states.



