Drug Take Back Day drop-off locations in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The annual Drug Take Back Day is on Saturday, April 30, 2022, and there are several locations in Great Falls that will accept expired or unused prescription medications.

The Cascade County Substance Abuse Prevention Alliance says you can take your expired and unused prescription medications to the Montana Highway Patrol between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. It's located at 1001 River Drive North.

The twice-a-year event was started by the federal Drug Enforcement Agency to reduce the amount of unused medication in homes, and therefore reduce the rate of prescription drug abuse across the country.

According to US Attorney for Montana Leif Johnson, a majority of prescription drug abusers get them from family, friends or find them in the medicine cabinet.

“Take Back Day is an important step to help reduce the epidemic of opioid deaths, overdoses, and addiction by getting rid of unneeded and expired prescriptions,” Johnson said in a news release. “I encourage Montanans to help protect their families, friends and community by dropping off unused prescriptions drugs at collection sites across the state.”

During the October 23, 2021, Take Back Day, Montanans turned in 2,352 pounds of unused prescription drugs, and across the country, people turned in more than 774,000 pounds of unused prescription drugs.

“The power to make a difference starts at home, beginning with the disposing of the unused, unwanted or expired medications that people keep in their homes,” DEA Montana resident agent in charge Stacy Zinn-Brittain said in a news release.

You can also dispose of your meds at any time, on any day, at any of these community locations.

*Alluvion Health

601 1st Ave. N.

Big Sky Managed Care

915 1st Ave. S.

Benefis Health System

1101 26th St. S.

Clinic United Pharmacy

1400 29th St. S.

CVS Pharmacy

2001 10th Ave. S.

MAFB Pharmacy

7300 N. Perimeter Rd.

Plaza United Pharmacy

2800 11th Ave. S.

Walgreens

2301 10th Ave. S.

*Syringe disposal

drop box at

Alluvion ONLY

For more information, or if you have any questions, call 406.952.0468, or click here .



TRENDING ARTICLES

