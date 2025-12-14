A new Mexican restaurant is now open in Great Falls: El Sabor de Jalisco. It's located inside the Classic 50s Casino at 1810 14th Street SW near the Great Falls Marketplace.

El Sabor de Jalisco opens in Great Falls

It is open every day from 8 am to 10 pm.

Co-owner Alicia Pasillas said, “I feel happy because it's something I really want to do. I feel like my dream has come true, and especially, like, this community, it's so nice.”

