El Sabor de Jalisco opens in Great Falls

A new Mexican restaurant is now open in Great Falls: El Sabor de Jalisco. It's located inside the Classic 50s Casino at 1810 14th Street SW near the Great Falls Marketplace.

It is open every day from 8 am to 10 pm.

Co-owner Alicia Pasillas said, “I feel happy because it's something I really want to do. I feel like my dream has come true, and especially, like, this community, it's so nice.”

