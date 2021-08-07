Electric scooter company Bird arrives in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Electric scooter company Bird is bringing e-scooters to Great Falls.

Currently, the scooters are available in front of Speaking Socially at 509 1st Avenue North.

In order to use one of the scooters, you must download the Bird app and follow the instructions. Click here for details .

The City of Great Falls said in a news release on Friday that electric scooters can be used on roads and in bike lanes and have a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour. Scooters must be parked out of the way of pedestrians and must never block driveways. Riders must be at least 18 years old access the Bird scooters. Riders are encouraged to wear a helmet on every ride and must comply with all standard rules of the road applicable to bicycles.

"The GFPD would like the community to know that all City of Great Falls Ordinances and Montana State Statutes, applicable to bicycles, are applicable to these types of scooters. We want the community to be safe and follow all rules and regulations," said Lt. Doug Mahlum of the Great Falls Police Department.