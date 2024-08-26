Explaining GFPS safety procedures (2024)

The Great Falls Public School District will kick off the 2024-2025 academic year on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

GFPS safety procedures if there is an emergency:



Evacuation: Defined as an internal emergency that requires students and staff to leave the building for their safety. Parents should follow emergency notifications.

Lockdown: Defined as an internal and/or immediate threat. All staff and students are locked in rooms. No one IN or OUT!

Shelter In Place: Defined as a safety precaution for an external threat that is not an immediate or internal threat.Class Hold: Defined as a safety precaution implemented during an incident where students need to be kept in the classroom.

Release with Care: Defined as a possible threat in the schools’ neighborhoods during arrival and release time. Release with care procedures:

To ensure safety, the building administrator may ask staff to escort students to/from buses or waiting cars. Staff may also be asked to accompany students home.



Student safety: walking to/from school

Students should walk in groups or pairs

Students should travel on a designated route, and parents should know the route their student is taking

Students should check in with a responsible individual when they arrive at home

Students should be taught to always be aware of their surroundings

Students should avoid alleys on their designated route to/from school

Students should walk on designated sidewalks and in well-lit areas

Parents should notify the school when after-school procedures change

Click here to visit the Safety page on the GFPS website for more information.

