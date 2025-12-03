Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Expressions Of Silence will perform Christmas program (2025)

Montana School for the Deaf & Blind
<i>MTN News</i>
Montana School for the Deaf &amp; Blind
Montana School for the Deaf & Blind
Posted
and last updated

Expressions Of Silence, the performing group of the Montana School for the Deaf & the Blind in Great Falls, will host their annual Christmas program on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

The students will perform Christmas music using sign language, and it is described as a "very heartwarming and fun time for the entire family."

The performance is open to the public; the cost is $5 per person (pay at the door).

Doors open at 12:30 pm. The program runs from 1pm until 2pm at MSDB in the Mustang Center (3911 Central Avenue).

Click here for more information, or call 406-771-6143.

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Click here to submit your event.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App