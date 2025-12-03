Expressions Of Silence will perform Christmas program (2025)

Expressions Of Silence, the performing group of the Montana School for the Deaf & the Blind in Great Falls, will host their annual Christmas program on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

The students will perform Christmas music using sign language, and it is described as a "very heartwarming and fun time for the entire family."

The performance is open to the public; the cost is $5 per person (pay at the door).

Doors open at 12:30 pm. The program runs from 1pm until 2pm at MSDB in the Mustang Center (3911 Central Avenue).

Click here for more information, or call 406-771-6143.

