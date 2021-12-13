Eye On Great Falls (December 2021)

GREAT FALLS — As you drive around Great Falls, you’ll likely see several construction sites and/or work underway for new businesses. Here's a look at some of them:

Jimmy John's Sandwiches has placed signs at its second location in Great Falls. The long-rumored sandwich shop will open in the building that was The Feedlot for many years, and briefly was Eli's Soup & Subs, along 3rd Street NW at 17th Avenue. The opening date has not yet been announced.

David Sherman Jimmy John's

Jersey Mike's, a national sandwich shop chain, plans to open in Great Falls in several months. The new store is being built at West Bank Landing on 3rd Street NW, next to the Five On Black restaurant. There is no word yet on when it will open.

David Sherman Jersey Mike's

Independence Bank is continuing work on its new building at 901 River Drive North. The three-story building will also feature a coffee shop.

David Sherman Independence Bank

Great Falls North Apartments are being built along Division Road just south of Smelter Avenue. The new 216-unit apartment complex will feature studio apartments and one- and two-bedroom units, a clubhouse and fitness center, and a pool.

David Sherman Great Falls North Apartments

Starbucks is getting closer to completing another new stand-alone location. It is along 3rd Street NW next to Walgreens.

David Sherman Starbucks

City Brew plans to open a second store in Great Falls; it's being built at 1225 10th Avenue South, in the space formerly occupied by Suki Cafe. There is no word yet on when it will open.

David Sherman City Brew

Love's Travel Stop has opened on the southwest side of Great Falls. A news release from Love's says that the 9,000+ square foot facility includes Chester's Chicken, Godfather's Pizza, and Subway; 56 truck parking spaces.; 49 car parking spaces; showers and laundry facilities; and a dog park. It's located off of exit 277 of I-15 at 3219 Airport Drive. To celebrate the grand opening, Love's plans to donate $2,000 to CASA-CAN in Great Falls.

And here's a refresher on some of the businesses from last month's Eye On Great Falls:

Grinders Soups and Subs opened several weeks ago at 24 Fifth Street South in the space formerly occupied by Big Bang Pizza (adjacent to the Burger Bunker). Grinders features sandwiches, paninis, and homemade soups, stews, and chili; they use Blue Truck Bread for their sandwiches. Click here to visit the website.

Porky D's Soup To Go recently relocated from its location at 9th Street South and 13th Street to a new spot in the Riverview area at 300 Smelter Avenue NE, in the space formerly occupied by Bright Eyes Cafe (and formerly Five Loaves Too). Click here to visit the Facebook page.

Also underway is four businesses under one roof: The Commons On Central, located at 112 Central Avenue, in the space formerly occupied by JJ's Bakery and the Back Alley Pub. The project is described as a "curated co-op" and will be home to several businesses:



Annie's Tap House in the front of the building plans to serve 24 craft beers on tap, six non-beer taps, and two wines.

in the front of the building plans to serve 24 craft beers on tap, six non-beer taps, and two wines. All The Things Charcuterie will occupy the central kitchen area of the building; they create custom meat/cheese/treat boards for individuals, parties, groups, and more.

will occupy the central kitchen area of the building; they create custom meat/cheese/treat boards for individuals, parties, groups, and more. Tres65 describes itself as a "modern celebration studio specializing in making everyday magical with grab and go party in a box, gifts and custom party planning!"

describes itself as a "modern celebration studio specializing in making everyday magical with grab and go party in a box, gifts and custom party planning!" Sub Rosa is described as a "gorgeous, hidden small event space in the works," featuring an industrial vibe with concrete floors, original brick, and "just the right amount of room all those events you’ve been dreaming of!"

Click here to visit the Tres65 page on Facebook; click here for the Commons On Central page; click here for the All The Things Charcuterie page.

Construction continues on The Wild Hare in downtown Great Falls; the new bar and lounge is being built in the space formerly occupied by The Lobby Bar. The Wild Hare got a publicity boost several weeks ago when "The Tipsy Bartender" visited Great Falls and a got a tour of the still-in-progress business, sharing his video with his more than 32 million Facebook fans. Click here to watch the video.

Also coming to downtown Great Falls is Mountain Wave Distilling at 313 Central Avenue; it is scheduled to open within the next several weeks.

Mountain Wave Distilling website

