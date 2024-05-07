'Fast Cat' will feature speedy dogs in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — If you have a furry friend who is itching to get out and run, you may be interested in the Electric City Kennel Club’s upcoming “Fast Cat” event May 11 and 12th at the Montana ExpoPark, starting at 9:00AM.

Despite the word "cat" in the name, the event is actually only for dogs. CAT is an acronym for "Coursing Ability Test."

The Electric City Kennel Club is a nonprofit that promotes getting out and doing things with your dogs. This includes performance sports such as this weekend’s Fast Cat.

The Fast Cat is a 100-yard dash for your dog. Each day your dog is allowed to run twice, once in the morning and once at night, for a total of four attempts over the whole weekend.



The Kennel Club is expecting to see around 30 to 50 dogs this weekend.

If you have not signed up yet or are unsure your dog will run, you can take part in the Fun Run, which is only $10. If the dog is interested, you can then pay the full $25 entry fee.

“In a society, you have to have that dog on a leash, and a lot of dogs are not allowed to just get out there and run,” said Lori Eby, president of the Electric City Kennel Club, “This is a safe environment for them to do that.”

The Electric City Kennel Club has monthly meetings on the second Wednesday of each month at the Ursuline Center at 6:30pm and invites all dog lovers to stop by.

