Feel Good Friday: The Kids' Garden in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Summertime means gardens are starting to pop up and produce is almost ready to be harvested. That is also the case at The Kids' Garden, a non-profit project designed to teach kids about nutrition and how to grow their own gardens.

The garden was started in 2010 by Michael Dalton and is designed to educate children and show them how valuable growing fresh produce is ever since he started the project more than a decade ago.

From the website : "The Kids' Garden is a 2.2 acre plot and is the place we grow, model and employ a variety of gardening methods, teach classes for adults, mentor kids raising their own vegetables, experiment with new and innovative methods for growing, and host seminars for groups. We produce our own garden soil with bokashi composting and develop lasagna-composted gardening beds."

“We have to step up and take care of making sure our kids are fed,” Dalton said.

The garden functions strictly on donations, and Dalton has several businesses he works with to help get them, including the Flower Farmm, which is just down the street.

“They’ve been excellent neighbors,” Dalton said. “Donations keep this garden going and help kids come in to start learning about growing fruits and vegetables.”

In 2019, Dalton said they were able to grow about 10,000 pounds of produce and hopes they can repeat that this year.

For more information, call Dalton at 406-868-2359, click here for the website, or click here for the Facebook page.

The Kids' Garden is at 400 16th Street SW.





Here is a report from October 2017, when it was known as the Westside Orchard Garden.

