FFA students wrap up convention in Great Falls

The Montana FFA Association wrapped up its 93rd annual convention over the weekend in Great Falls. At its conclusion, a new state FFA officer team was announced for the 2023-2024 year.

The 2023 state officer candidates are:

- Ryan Bal (Park City)

- Madelynn Beals (Belgrade)

- Shaun Billingsley (Missoula)

- Keller Brothers (Corvallis)

- Summit Browning (Gardiner)

- Isaac Cantlon (Mission Valley)

- Jake Chulyak (Big Timber)

- Emily Coles (Roundup)

- Kemrie Cross (Mission Valley)

- Owen Dunn (Corvallis)

- Carly Friedrich (Plentywood)

- Evan Heupel (Kalispell)

- Gabrielle Higbee (Dawson)

- Gunnar LaHaug (Mission Valley)

- Zoe Larson (Roberts)

- Taylor Lemieux (Miles City)

- Ava Malone (Park)

- Layne Meek (Richey)

- Elizabeth Millar (Big Horn)

- Addie Pearson (Fairfield)

- Adaline Reilly (Forsyth)

- Haley Rigler (Park)

- Lance Rutledge (Big Sandy)

- Clarie Standley (Missoula)

- Angelina Toineeta (Little Big Horn)

- Katherine Windy Boy (Harlem)

- Ayla Yoder (Plentywood)

Jake Chulyak was selected to serve as president. With four years in FFA, he says it's been a tremendous experience. "It's been the best experience of my life," he said. "I'm not a farm and ranch kid, but finding my place in FFA has truly been eye opening, and it's helped me find who I want to be in life."

Pennsylvania native Jessica Herr served as the 2022-2023 National Secretary. She discussed her experience being in Montana.

"I'm having an incredible time here in Great Falls," she said. "From the minute I arrived, I felt like I was at home. There is such a small-town community feel here in Montana. Every single person I have interacted with has invited me into the community here. It not only got me excited about agriculture and the students here in Montana, but also the future these students have within FFA."

FFA students conduct 'Day Of Service' in Great Falls

The dedicated, motivated young agriculturists of Montana FFA have practiced, studied, researched, fundraised, and competed, and served in their homes and communities.

New officers said they don't know what this year holds, but they will continue to build upon the positive momentum and camaraderie of FFA in Montana.

Brighton Lane, a retired officer from the Huntley Project FFA, gave a piece of advice for the incoming officers.

"The one thing I would say, is just to take it all in. Take that moment, appreciate it, and make sure to take time throughout your year to appreciate what you are doing because to someone, you are their person. Remember the impact you can have and take it all in."

