Firefighters responded to two fires in Great Falls on Tuesday

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to two fires in Great Falls on Tuesday.

Great Falls Fire Marshal Mike McIntosh said that crews responded to a dumpster fire behind the old Shopko building on the northwest side of town, and were able to quickly extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to the ShopKo building. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. There were no injuries.

Firefighters also responded to a garage fire at 3501 3rd Avenue South. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to the residence and other structures. The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental in nature due to welding that was taking place in the garage. There were no injuries. The dollar amount of damage has not been determined.