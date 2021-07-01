Fireworks in Great Falls: safety, rules, and tips

GREAT FALLS — As the Independence Day holiday approaches, Great Falls Fire Rescue is offering reminders about fireworks rules and safety.

Primary rules and regulations include:



Selling and discharging fireworks within city limits can only be done on July 2, 3, and 4 from 8:00 a.m. until midnight.

Children 9 and younger must have a supervising adult within 10 feet, in order to control the application of flame or other means to discharge the firework.

People should only discharge fireworks on private property (sidewalk leading to your residence and or driveway) and should always clean up any trash that is left behind from the discharging of fireworks.

GFFR also reminds people setting off fireworks to take the precautions to keep themselves and others safe. Always be aware of the risks of accidents, personal injury, and fires associated with the use of fireworks.

“Our goal at Great Falls Fire Rescue is to educate residents about fire prevention and safety. Annually, fireworks start over 19,000 fires and send over 9,000 people to the Emergency Room each year. We hope that through proper education and use of fireworks, the citizens of Great Falls will not be part of these statistics. Know the rules, pay attention, and stay safe,” said Great Falls Fire Marshal in a news release.

More Fireworks Safety Tips:



Read Directions – Read the cautionary labels and directions before discharging.

Discharge Outdoors – Always use fireworks outside in a clear area, away from buildings and vehicles.

Keep Fireworks away from Others - Never point or throw fireworks at another person or place any part of your body directly over a firework when lighting the fuse.

One at a Time - Light fireworks one at a time, then move back to a safe distance quickly.

Have Water Handy! – Have a bucket of water or a water hose nearby to prevent a possible fire. Always remember to douse discharged fireworks with water once they have completely burned before throwing the fireworks away to prevent a trash fire.

Adult Supervision - A responsible adult should always closely supervise all fireworks activities. Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.

Clean it Up - Always clean up used fireworks when finished (make sure they are doused with water!).

Prevent Injury – Fireworks should never be carried in a pocket or be shot off in metal or glass containers. Fireworks should be used on a solid, flat level surface. Never use altered fireworks. Not only are they dangerous, they can also be illegal.

Sparklers - Sparklers can burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees. Parents may not realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers.

It Didn’t Light - If a firework does not work, leave it alone. Do not try to relight it. Pour water on it.

Buying Fireworks – Purchase fireworks only from reliable outlets. Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper or packaging. This is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and could pose a danger to consumers.

They also ask that you remember that not everyone loves fireworks - notably pets, who may become frightened by the sounds. Another group often referenced as being sensitive to the noise is military veterans and others who may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. Be a good neighbor and be sensitive to others when choosing to discharge them.

Great Falls Fire Rescue wants the community to enjoy the Independence Day holiday and remember that fireworks, even when used properly, can cause fires and accidents. Follow the law, have fun, and be safe! For more information about fireworks safety, call Great Falls Fire Rescue at 406-727-8070.