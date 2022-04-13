Former Roosevelt school building will be sold to Alluvion Health

GREAT FALLS — The old Roosevelt Elementary School building at 2501 2nd Avenue North has been vacant since the school district considered it undesirable - and now Alluvion Health plans to change that.

The Great Falls Public School board unanimously approved a sale to Alluvion at their recent school board meeting. The approval did not finalize the sale, as Alluvion must meet requirements with the city and get proper funding, zoning, and permitting.

GFPS accepted Alluvion’s offer of $899,000, and Alluvion has until September to meet the contingencies or both parties will be released from the sale and the school will remain GFPS property.

Alluvion spokesperson Tyler Menzales says they have big plans for the property.

“This project came about just by identifying a need in the community. There is a colossal gap in children and family services that exists in the Great Falls community and when the Roosevelt school building came up for purchase, we just thought it would be a great fit for something having to do with children and family services,” he said. “The building was originally intended to serve that purpose and so we look forward to exploring how we might be able to continue its use for those purposes.”

The Alluvion website states: "Alluvion is governed by a Board of Directors comprised of at least 50% consumers and is funded through the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Bureau of Primary Health Care."

According to the agreement, closing on the sale is set for October 2022.



TRENDING ARTICLES



(JUNE 1, 2018) Friday marked the end of the 90th and final year at Roosevelt Elementary School. Next year, they will be moving to a new location at Giant Springs Elementary School.

Roosevelt is currently the oldest operating building in Great Falls Public Schools. The school needed many upgrades and ultimately it was decided that it would be better to move to a new location.

The school held their annual end of the year ceremony today, where awards were presented to teachers moving on in their career as well as teachers ending their career with retirement.

The teachers ended the ceremony with a dance and replacing their Roosevelt Elementary t-shirts with brand new Giant Springs t-shirts.

Every year, the 6th grade students at Roosevelt who will move to a new school the next school year, end their final day at the school with a parade around the halls and out the building to receive their final high fives from fellow classmates and teachers.

This year, since it was everyone’s final day at the school, all students got to receive their final high fives at the school.

Rhonda Zobrak, Principle of Roosevelt Elementary said, “This year we just wanted to make it special for everyone, because of course the kindergarten through fifth graders don’t have that opportunity to come down this set of stairs since it’s their school too. So, we just extended it to include everyone.”

It is not yet known what will happen to the building.

Students will start their next school year at Giant Springs Elementary on August 29th.

