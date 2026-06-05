Franklin Farms prepares for second season, Great Falls Farmers' Market returns June 6

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Farmers Market returns June 6th, marking the start of a busy summer season for local growers, makers and small businesses.

Vendors prep for Great Falls Farmers Market

But before products make it to a market, a lot of the work begins months earlier.

At Franklin Farms in Great Falls, that work starts from seed.

“We start all of our plants from seed, so we love them from the moment they come out of a packet into the soil that we build,” said Audrey Tomasunas, with Franklin Farms.

Franklin Farms is heading into its second season as a small, neighborhood-driven farm stand located at 1095 Franklin Ave in Great Falls. The stand offers cut flowers, eggs, honey and other locally sourced products.

Tomasunas said the idea started with open space, a friend with gardening knowledge and a hope to bring something beautiful to the community.

“We have this space, I think it’d be great for flowers,” Tomasunas said. “And then with her knowledge coupled with the sales side, we just were so excited to start the adventure together.”

The operation is still small, and Tomasunas said they work with Montana weather as it comes. Franklin Farms does not currently operate with a greenhouse, meaning the season is shaped by rain, heat and the challenges that come with growing outdoors.

Their first year also came with plenty of lessons, including field prep, weeds and learning which flowers the community responded to most.

Tomasunas said the flowers exceeded expectations, and so did the support from people stopping by the stand.

“Seeing people come by and bring their kids to pick out flowers … the community love for the flowers goes a long way,” she said.

This year, Franklin Farms is looking to keep growing. Tomasunas said they plan to be part of the Great Falls Farmers Market, explore pop-up opportunities around town and continue offering products from the stand when available.

The stand has also become a way to connect other local producers with the community. Tomasunas said Franklin Farms partners with a neighboring honey producer and a sourdough baker out of Sand Coulee.

“We partnered with a guy two doors down where his bees sleep in our flowers, so we were able to open our stand up to get his honey out into the community,” Tomasunas said.

She said the farm’s tagline is “locally sourced, neighborhood driven,” and that mission has helped shape the stand going into its second year.

For the Great Falls Farmers Market, the season begins Saturday around the Civic Center.

The market runs every Saturday, rain or shine, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. from the first Saturday in June through the last Saturday in September.

Vendors will be set up in the Whittier Park, Margaret Park and downtown parking lot areas. Market board chair Samantha Houston said the expanded footprint allows the market to host about 160 to 180 vendors on a given weekend.

Houston said the market gives local growers, bakers, artists and makers a place to reach the community and grow their businesses.

“Just know that while you’re there, you’re supporting the local economy and local people who are making a go at doing the things they love,” Houston said.

Tomasunas said that same idea is what keeps Franklin Farms moving into another season.

“We truly love bringing beauty to the community,” Tomasunas said. “A bouquet of flowers can say a million words, or it can just bring a smile to someone’s face.”

