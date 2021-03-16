GFDA launches SBDC Entrepreneur Mentor Network

GREAT FALLS — A new project is underway to help entrepreneurs in Montana’s Golden Triangle - it's called the SBDC Entrepreneur Mentor Network.

The Great Falls Development Authority recently hired Jeff Tripp to develop the network over the next several months.

The goal is to expand the number of mentors the GFDA has who can help entrepreneurs with challenges they encounter.

"We want to have a diversity of mentors, both geographically as well as in ages and male-female. Different races, certainly Native American mentors, who can better connect with many entrepreneurs in the region so that we can spark business ventures,” said Brett Doney, the CEO of the Great Falls Development Authority.

If you’re interested in being a mentor, contact the authority at 406-564-0957 or contact Tripp at jeff@growgreatfalls.org.