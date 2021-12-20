GFPD and GFPS investigate reported threat

GREAT FALLS — On Sunday, December 19 2021, the Great Falls Police Department received a report of a possible threat to North Middle School.

Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) administration and the GFPD have identified the source of the threat and are working with the individuals involved.

A news release from GFPS that was sent just before 9 p.m. on Sunday says that officials do not believe the threat is imminent.

Neither agency provided details about the nature of the reported threat.

GFPS says that classes will be held as normally scheduled at North Middle School and all other public schools in Great Falls on Monday, December 20, 2021.

If parents choose to keep students at home, they will be marked excused.

The news release states: "GFPD and GFPS always take threats of this nature seriously and will act as swiftly as possible, within the bounds of our legal authority to identify and deter any potential threats."