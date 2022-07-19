GFPD is conducting Rescue Task Force training on Tuesday

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department will be conducting Rescue Task Force training at East Middle School on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Roads around East Middle School (4040 Central Avenue) will not be affected, but pedestrians are asked to avoid the immediate area around the school as there will be some activity outside of the buildings on the property.

The training will be conducted in the afternoon and into the evening, and there will be police, fire, and medical vehicles in and around the school.

The GFPD says the training is to better prepare first responders in the event of a mass casualty or active shooter incident. The training will focus on the integrated response that would be required between law enforcement personnel from various agencies in the area, Great Falls Fire Rescue, and Great Falls Emergency Services.

Lt Tony Munkres of the GFPD said, “These training scenarios are important to add some realism to our training. We train quite frequently, it's very beneficial. Scenes can be chaotic. There's a lot of coordination. Getting our guys exposed to this level of training will benefit us in the future.”

