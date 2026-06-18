GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department is bringing back a dedicated downtown officer as part of this year’s Downtown Summer Safety Initiative, giving business owners and the community a familiar point of contact as the area gets busier during the summer months.

(WATCH: GFPD launches Summer Safety Initiative, Dedicated downtown officer returns)

GFPD assigns officer to Downtown Great Falls

Captain Doug Otto with GFPD explained how the downtown officer position was an important piece of the department’s work with the downtown business district in the past. The position had been suspended for several years because of staffing, but Otto said the department is now able to bring it back.

“Our downtown officer was a crucial piece to work with the downtown business district to make sure that they’re addressing the needs of businesses and everyone downtown enjoying things,” Otto said.

Senior Police Officer Logan Reiman is assigned to GFPD’s Directed Enforcement Team, a group that helps address larger or recurring issues that patrol officers may not always have time to focus on while responding to calls across the city.

As the downtown officer, Reiman’s work includes talking with business owners, responding to concerns, attending meetings and coordinating with groups such as the library, the Great Falls Rescue Mission, the city attorney’s office, the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, probation and parole and federal partners.

However, he explained, the position is more than enforcement.

“I would describe this downtown position as kind of somebody the businesses can approach with problems,” Reiman said. “Really, the best description of it’s not only preventive policing, but kind of education as well.”

Otto said the initiative focuses on issues that can come up in a busy downtown area, including thefts, disorderly conduct, public drinking and aggressive behavior.

He said GFPD began working with the Great Falls Business Improvement District (GFBID) last year after seeing some crime numbers begin to increase, including thefts and disorderly conduct calls.

According to information provided by GFPD, in 2026, calls for service downtown increased from 291 in January to 423 in May. The department reported 150 downtown calls from June 1 through June 16.

The department said people can also expect to see a larger police presence at events this summer, including the farmers market, Summer Jam and Fourth of July activities. As part of the Summer Safety Initiative, school resource officers will also help with patrol downtown during the summer while school is out.

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For downtown business leaders, the return of a dedicated officer adds another layer of support.

Kellie Pierce, executive director of the GFBID, said bringing the position back gives businesses and property owners a central person they can reach out to when issues come up.

“It’s really great to have one dedicated person that we can refer our businesses and property owners to when something comes up,” Pierce said.

Pierce also explained how downtown Great Falls has become more active beyond traditional business hours, with more events, nightlife and people spending time in the area.

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She said having a visible officer presence helps business owners, employees, residents and visitors feel more comfortable downtown throughout the day.

“It’s not just an eight-to-five business feel anymore,” Pierce said. “We’ve got the after-hours, all hours where people are out and about enjoying our downtown.”

GFPD said they want business owners, residents and visitors to report problems when they see them, even if the issue seems small. Otto said those calls help officers identify patterns and respond before concerns become larger problems.

“It’s just public safety. We’re enforcing laws. We’re educating people, and just trying to keep the community safe," Reiman answered.

He is looking forward to stepping into the position, and people can expect to see him downtown Monday through Friday. He encouraged anyone with questions or concerns to talk with him.

