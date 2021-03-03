GFPD provides update on incident at Great Falls High School

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department has released the following information about Tuesday's brief lock-down and response at Great Falls High School:

On 3/2/21, an incident occurred at Great Falls High School, necessitating the lockdown of the school. School staff received a report that a student had pointed what appeared to be a gun at another student, inside the school.



A review of school video showed a male student acting as if he had a gun, pointing it at another student, and forcing them to raise their hands in the air. This alarmed other students in the area, causing the report to school staff. Witnesses indicated the student also made statements insinuating he had a gun.



As a matter of precaution, the police were notified and school staff locked down the school at the same time police were arriving. Police were able to determine the individual had left the school, and he was located by officers in the area. The subsequent investigation determined the student was using his phone in a manner that other students believed him to armed. The student’s motive for this is still under investigation and the student will complete remote learning until the GFPD and GFPS complete their respective reviews of the incident.



The response from the GFPD and GFPS was to ensure the safety of the students and contain a potentially volatile situation. Fortunately, it was determined there was not a weapon involved and no students or community members were injured in this incident.

We will update you if we receive any more information about the incident.

(MARCH 2, 2020) An investigation is underway after a lock-down was triggered at Great Falls High School Tuesday afternoon because a student reportedly had a gun.

It happened during lunch when a student saw another student point what they thought was a gun at someone and reported it.

Shortly after, the student was spotted by police officers outside the school and detained. The student was cooperative, according to police.

Officers at the school determined what the student thought was a gun was actually just a cellphone.

The student who was detained will now have to learn remotely until the school completes its investigation.

