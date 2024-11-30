GFPS students prep for Christmas Stroll Pop-Up Shop

In the video above, Aneesa Coomer reports on the annual Christmas Stroll Pop-Up Shop that will be at the annual Christmas Stroll in downtown Great Falls on Friday, December 6, 2024. It will be open from 5:00 - 8:00 PM for strollers to purchase items at 101 Central Avenue (the old Big Sky Quilts store next to Civic Center and Keller Geist).



Downtown Great Falls will once again be host to two holiday traditions in the coming weeks.

On Saturday, November 30, kick off the holiday season at the annual Parade Of Lights starting at 6pm. The parade will begin at 6pm near Sixth Street and head down Central Avenue. Santa Claus will then light the Christmas tree in front of the Civic Center.

And on Friday, December 6, celebrate the season with the annual Christmas Stroll from 5pm until 9pm along Central Avenue. The event features food vendors, live music, arts and crafts, and more. For more information, call 406-453-6151.

Each year, an official Stroll button is created to highlight a chosen theme. This year's theme is "Holiday Luau,” created by Ellyse's Studio Arts. The Christmas Stroll buttons are now on sale for $5; click here for details on where you can buy one, and the list of this year's prizes.

MORE HOLIDAY EVENTS

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 30: Get Photos With Santa at the Staybridge Suites Hotel in Great Falls (201 Third Street NW) from 10am to 4pm. Repeats every Saturday till Christmas from 10am-4pm, with another event on Monday December 23rd from 10am-4pm. For more information and prices, call Melissa Dearth at 406-217-8712.

SUNDAY DECEMBER 1: Come meet Santa Claus at Giant Springs State Park in Great Falls! Event starts at 10am and runs until 2pm. Santa meet and greet, photo opportunity, hot chocolate, and a scavenger hunt. Giant Springs is at 4803 Giant Springs Road. For more information call the Giant Springs Ranger Station at 406-727-1212.

SUNDAY DECEMBER 1: The American Legion Hall in Power will host its annual Holiday Festival from 4pm to 6:30pm at 404 Central Avenue. Featuring games and Santa's workshop for children, Wacky Cake Walk, and Pop Ring Toss as well as a coloring contest ahead of time. Two lucky kids will win stockings stuffed with goodies! A Holiday Gift Bag filled with "must have" items will be raffled. Tickets are $1 each or 6/$5. There will be caroling followed by a complete Fiesta Enchilada Dinner for $5 a plate! The evening will be topped off with a visit from, you guessed it, Santa! For more information, call Suze Snellman at 406-463-2399.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 5: Trinitas Chapel at the University of Providence will host Lessons and Carols from 7pm to 8pm. Enjoy an evening on Christmas Carols along with the telling of the Christmas story. For more information, call Kody Diekhans at 406-791-5202.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 6: Celebrate the season with the annual Christmas Stroll from 5pm until 9pm along Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls. The event features food vendors, live music, arts and crafts, and more. For more information, call 406-453-6151.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 7: Holiday Village Mall will a Christmas Solstice Arts and Crafts Show from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. Come shop from over 100 talented Vendors from around the State of Montana. Lower Level Holiday Village Mall. Support local non-profits, enjoy live entertainment from performers and singers, Visit with Santa and The Grinch. Something for everyone! Free admission. For more information, call Kym Stevens at 406-750-5566, or click here.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 7: Come enjoy a Community Holiday Party at the Great Falls Rec Center (801 Second Avenue North) from 5pm to 8pm. We will have an ugly sweater contest, arts & crafts, and games & prizes on December 7, 2024 from 5-8 pm. Concessions will be available for purchase. $5 entry for children ages 1-18. Adults and infants are free. For more information, call Alex Tyler at 406-771-9299 or click here.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 7: Come enjoy the Sun River Winter Market from 9am to 3pm at the Sun River Volunteer Fire Department (14 Ramble Inn Road). This is a Fundraising event for the Sun River Volunteer Fire Department. Come get your shopping done! We will have a variety of Craft Vendors, Vintage/Antique sellers and Home Based businesses. Take pictures with Santa in front of the fire truck from 11-12. For more information, call Laura Carlsson at 406-965-3087.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 7: Ulm School will host a Christmas Bazaar & Scholastic Book Fair from 9am to 2pm. Admission is free. There will be vendor and craft booths. For more information, call Kayla Taecker at 970-566-0854.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 7: The community of Belt will host its annual Christmas Stroll. 9:00 am: Kick off the day from 9:00am - 12:00pm with Breakfast with Santa at Belt School, where kiddos can enjoy a yummy meal, activities/crafts and meet Santa! Following at 1:00pm - 5:00pm, vendor market at local businesses for unique gifts; snap a photo with Santa at the Belt Performing Arts Center; coffee and cocoa drinks, a basket raffle, and ornament decorating at Belt Valley Bank; silent auction for your favorite tree at the Festival of Trees. Following at 5:30pm, gather with other revelers and excited kiddos in the Little Park at Castner Square for the grand Tree Lighting Ceremony with Santa himself! No admission charges at any of the participating venues. For full schedule and more information, click here.

SUNDAY DECEMBER 8: Come enjoy Christmas Open House at the Brother Van House Museum (113 Sixth Street North, Great Falls) from 1pm to 4pm. Join us for a step back in time and experience what a home might have looked like for Christmas in the 1910s. Tour the museum house as it’s all “decked out” for the holidays. After your free tour join us for cookies, a cup of tea, or hot apple cider. Parking is available on the street or in the church parking lot. For more information, call Maryellen Bindel at 406-868-8260.

THURSDAY DECEMBER 12: The town of Fairfield will host a Christmas Stroll from 4pm to 8pm at the Fairfield Community Hall. It begins at 4:00 p.m. with the lighting of the tree by Mayor Loren Tacke. Make your way through town by visiting Mountain View Co-Op, Fairfield Drug, Fairfield Library, and Willy the Train to receive a Passport! The Community Hall will have food, vendors, kids craft table, a special area for kids to shop at the "North Pole", and professional photos with Santa by Kelcy Bouma! If you are interested in being a vendor, please contact Allesha Lear at 406-799-4449. For more information, call Nikki Misner at 406-450-4267 or click here.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 14: Come enjoy the Snow Moon Indian Market from 10am to 4pm at the Little Shell Cultural Center (1529 Stuckey Road, Great Falls). Native-made jewelry, crafts, and baked goods. Silent auction items, Give-a-ways, 50/50 Raffle, and $7 Chili and cornbread lunch (served all day). For more information, call Alisa Herodes at 406-868-7980.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 14: Montana ExpoPark will host the Last Chance Christmas Bazaar from 9am to 5pm inside Exhibition Hall. We have 70+ vendors this year with something for everyone on that Christmas list. Bring your bestie and come hang out with us. Free admission.