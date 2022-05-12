"Giving Into May" aims to help Toby's House Crisis Nursery

GREAT FALLS — Toby's House Crisis Nursery in Great Falls recently marked its one-year anniversary . The nursery is named in honor of October "Toby" Perez. She was two-years old when she was killed by her mother’s boyfriend in 2011. More than a decade later, the nursery created in her honor is working to help children in similar situations.

Toby’s House offers free, temporary care to children and families that are experiencing a crisis. “A crisis can be defined as anything but sometimes life just throws you curve balls and Toby’s House is here to help you catch those curve balls and to make sure that no child is abused or neglected,” explained Susie Zeak, the director of Toby’s House.

Toby’s House has helped many families and parents when they are in need. From care to giving necessities like baby formula or diapers, the program does it all.

“Typically, parents bring their children here when they have an appointment, and they don’t have a safe person to watch their child. We care for families that might be experiencing homelessness and we are here so that they can go find an apartment or housing,” Susie said. Toby’s House is a safe place to bring your children when you don’t have a safe option.”

To learn more, volunteer, or donate, click here to visit the website . You can also call 406-770-3191‬ or email admin@tobyshousemt.org.



