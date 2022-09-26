Watch Now
Great Falls airport will conduct simulated plane crash exercise

Posted at 9:53 AM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 11:54:07-04

The Great Falls International Airport will conduct a training exercise on Wednesday, September 28.

The training will feature a simulated airplane crash.

The exercise is scheduled to run from about 10 a.m. until noon.

People will likely see smoke, fire, and numerous emergency response vehicles.

