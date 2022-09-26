Great Falls airport will conduct simulated plane crash exercise

The Great Falls International Airport will conduct a training exercise on Wednesday, September 28.
The training will feature a simulated airplane crash.
The exercise is scheduled to run from about 10 a.m. until noon.
People will likely see smoke, fire, and numerous emergency response vehicles.
