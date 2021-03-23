Great Falls airport will host a TSA Pre-Check enrollment event

GREAT FALLS — A TSA Pre-Check enrollment event will be held at the Great Falls International Airport in late May. It will be at the Temporary Enrollment Center located in the Airport Terminal for May 24th to May 28th, 2021.

TSA Pre-Check is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a more efficient screening experience. For TSA Pre-Check travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts. Today, TSA Pre✓® has more than 450 lanes at 200+ U.S. airports.

Applying for TSA Pre-Check through this enrollment event is easy. First, we encourage applicants to Pre-Enroll ahead of time by simply going to www.identogo.com/precheck , choose “Pre-Enroll” then “Apply Now” and fill out steps 1 through 4. Once you arrive at step 4 of 4, type in your location “Great Falls, MT” and be sure to choose the enrollment center at the Airport 2800 Terminal Drive.

Select “Next” at the bottom of the screen and select an appointment time (the first available shows, but you can use the drop down to choose a different date and/or time). Appointments are now available for booking on the website.

To complete the application process, you will need to bring proof of identity and U.S. citizen documentation (such as a U.S. Passport or a birth certificate and a driver license). If you have a valid U.S. passport, that is all you need for ID.

The application process is completed on site where they capture fingerprints for a background check and collect the $85 application for five years of service. The fee can be paid by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier's check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.