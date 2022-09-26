Great Falls Animal Shelter is offering free rabies vaccinations

Wednesday, September 28th is World Rabies Day, and the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter will mark the occasion by offering free rabies vaccinations to the cats and dogs.

“Rabies is one of the diseases that can be passed from our furry friends to humans and in humans is often life-threatening,” said Laramie Smovir, the volunteer coordinator at the shelter. “Our goal is to educate and keep the people and animals of Great Falls safe from rabies.”

World Rabies Day is observed every September 28th to raise awareness about the need to prevent rabies. The date marks the death of Louis Pasteur, who developed the first rabies vaccination in 1885.

According to the CDC, rabies is the world’s deadliest infectious disease and is 100% preventable.

The rabies vaccination clinic will be on September 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the shelter, which is located at 1010 25th Avenue NE.

Registration ends at 6:45 pm with the last animal entering by 7:00 pm. The event is free and will be first come, first served.

Cats and dogs are welcome. Cats must be in a carrier and dogs must be well-controlled on a leash or in a kennel. For more information, call the shelter at 406-454-2276 or visit the website .

TRENDING ARTICLES

