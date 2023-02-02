Great Falls Animal Shelter offers new QR-code pet license tags

The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter now offers a new type of license tag for pets in hopes of animals being returned to their home sooner if they get lost.

Laramie Smovir, the Volunteer Coordinator at the shelter, explained, “The new PetHub tags have a QR code that allows the owner to put in their contact information. Our goal is to get animals back to their home as quickly as possible. This is one small thing we can do to help keep pets and people safe.”

According to PetHub, the tag can have several caretakers' numbers listed and you can include medical, vaccination, and allergy information for your pet. “If you pet has a food allergy, you can put that information in to the PetHub system. If your pet were to get lost, the person that finds them will know not to feed them,” said Smovir.

The shelter has seen a high intake during the winter months and say the new licenses are a major benefit to them and the city to help more lost animals get back home.

“We have a lot of unidentified animals. Having this is an added cost but has a huge benefit," Smovir said. "These new tags have a QR code on them, and that is going to allow owners to do a couple of things. One, they can go in and put in their information. You can connect other information to it as well. If your dog has diabetes and requires insulin shots twice a day, you can put that information on the code along with your veterinarian's information. When the finder scans it, they can go, oh, this dog requires medication. They can take it directly to your vet. If they can't get a hold of you so that then your vet will be able to take care of your animal.”

The new tags cost $5 and became available on February 1st. Owners with lifetime licenses can switch to the new tag for $5 each if they choose. However, the old lifetime licenses are still valid.

The Great Falls Animal Shelter is at 1010 25th Avenue NE. For more information about the licenses, call 406-454-2276. Click here to visit the PetHub website.



