Great Falls church celebrates MLK Day

GREAT FALLS — A.T. Worship Temple Church in Great Falls kept the spirit of Martin Luther King Junior alive at their annual MLK celebration.

“Well tonight is our annual MLK celebration,” Marcus Collins, Bishop at A.T. Worship Temple Church, said, “It’s a wonderful time of celebrating the work and the life of Dr. King with people from all across the Great Falls area.”

With Bishop Collins were multiple leaders from around Great Falls, including Mayor Cory Reeves, Little Shell Chippewa Tribe Chairman Gerald Gray, and Teriyaki Madness owner Aaron Weissman, among others.

The diversity in the crowd helped echo the thesis of the night: That we are one.

“I think we got to be a very inclusive community,” Cory Reeves, Mayor of Great Falls said, “I think we do very good here in Great Falls Montana, but there is always room for improvement. So I think the “We are One” slogan, that needs to represent everyone, and be neighborly and create that unity throughout our community.”

The service included Scripture readings, a dance routine from a local dance group, worship songs, and speeches of unity among Great Falls leaders.

“Well, since many generations have passed since the death of Dr. King,” Bishop Collins said, “It is still relevant because we’re still working as a global society for unity and diversity for all men and women.”

The celebration ended with Mayor Reeves speaking to the community on the power of unity and how we can work together to be a shining example of what an American city should look like.

“I'm honored to come and talk about the things that Dr. Martin Luther King Junior did throughout the country,” Mayor Reeves said, “…The things that he instilled and valued back in the day are still going on today in society, including Great Falls.”

The celebration was full of love for community and hope for a better future. It served as a reminder of everything that Dr. Martin Luther King Junior fought for, and a reminder that his mission is not complete, and we can still be a part of the solution.

