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Great Falls coffee shop damaged by a vehicle

Great Falls coffee shop damaged by a vehicle
MTN News
Great Falls coffee shop damaged by a vehicle
Posted
and last updated

GREAT FALLS — Late Friday night, a car was believed to have hit the entrance of the City Brew Coffee location on Tenth Avenue South.

The door and frame of the building was bent in a way that made the door unable to close.

Great Falls coffee shop damaged by a vehicle

The shop was closed on Friday; they will re-open when repairs are completed.

We do not yet know if anyone has been charged or cited for the incident, nor whether anyone was injured.

Details are sparse as of now but we will post an update if we get more information.

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