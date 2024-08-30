Great Falls College launches carpentry program

If you’re considering a career in the trades, Great Falls College-MSU might have just the program for you. Their new carpentry program is seeking students who are eager to jumpstart their careers in construction.

Danny Boyer, the Construction Trades Coordinator at GFCC, explained that this program marks a fresh start for carpentry at the college. “There was a carpentry program here years back, but it was put into moratorium. This is actually a new program that started about a year ago,” Boyer said.

Addressing the Skilled Worker Shortage

The program, which is funded by grants, aims to tackle the shortage of skilled workers in the trades within the community.

One of the unique features of the program is that it also offers support to students who haven’t yet earned a high school diploma.



“They don’t only leave here with certifications—like the OSHA 10 training and first aid/CPR certifications—but if students don’t have their high school diploma, we work with the CRTC on campus to help them get their HiSET,” Boyer explained.

Ready for the Workforce

The comprehensive Future Build program is designed to make students job-ready immediately.

“We do NCCER curriculum here, which is the same curriculum used in many apprenticeship programs. We’re making them apprentice-ready, combining hands-on training with safety education, tools, and the vocabulary that goes along with the trades,” Boyer added.

Program Structure and Costs

The carpentry program spans 10 weeks, with students spending four hours a day in the lab and another hour and a half on bookwork and theory.

The cost of the program is $1,200, which includes all the tools students need to get started.

Boyer noted that financial assistance is available for those who qualify. “They leave with micro-credentials, their OSHA 10 card, first aid/CPR certifications, and a lot of hands-on training to develop the skills they’re going to need. They also leave here with a set of tool bags,” he said.

How to Apply

Interested applicants can reach out to the college directly by phone or simply walk in for more information. Boyer emphasized that the program covers not just carpentry but also some of the other trades required to complete a construction project.

“Most employers today are looking for individuals who are safety-conscious and have a good understanding of what’s going on at the job site,” Boyer remarked.

Interested applicants can visit the school at 2100 16th Avenue South in Great Falls; you can also call 406-771-4300 or visit online at https://www.gfcmsu.edu.