GREAT FALLS — Great Falls College MSU is preparing for its annual "Stop The Stigma" week, which is a series of events dedicated to addressing traditional stigmas associated with addictive disorders and mental health issues.

Great Falls College MSU preparing for "Stop The Stigma" week

This year’s focus is on rejuvenating the mind, body, and spirit. Many of the courses will be offered virtually and shared after the week is over but organizers are expecting a good turnout and are excited to share what they have to offer to people.

Dr. Elfie Nader helps organize and manage the week, and says the events aim to raise awareness of issues and help talk about them in a more meaningful way.

The events were all online last year and now they will be able to meet back in person to help establish more interpersonal connections with one another.

“It’s a great investment in self-care which a lot of us lack. It’s going to be great being back in person. You get a different energy with a live crowd,” Neder said.

All events are free. Scheduled events include:

The Sober Life Recovery Run

Friday, September 17 • 4: 30 PM • West Bank Park

Join us for a family-friendly event by running in solidarity for all who have been a ected by addiction & alcoholism. FREE & open to the public. Register on Event Brite. Follow The Sober Life on Facebook @TheSoberLife406.

Tales to Sobriety with Casey Guenther

Monday, September 21 • 6-7:30 PM • Heritage Hall-Great Falls College

Join us for this powerful open mic night event in which individuals in recovery share their journeys out of addiction and into sobriety in a creative and inspiring way.

Unpacking The Social Dilemma

Wednesday, September 22 • 4:30-6:15 PM Documentary Screening

6:30-8 PM Panel Discussion • Heritage Hall-Great Falls College

If you are concerned about how technology is in uencing your family life, this documentary and discussion are a must!

Resilient Compassion: A Workshop for Educators

Thursday, September 23 • 12:15-2:15 PM • Heritage Hall-Great Falls College

Dr. Jordan Quaglia & Charlotte Rotterdam

Educators work hard to care for the well-being of others, yet commonly report difficulties in extending themselves the same kind of care. Learn about self-compassion. OPI renewal credit available.

Loneliness & Compassionate Resilience and Tools for Self-compassion

Thursday, September 23 • 6-8:00 PM • Heritage Hall-Great Falls College

Dr. Jordan Quaglia & Charlotte Rotterdam

This talk considers this dilemma in relation to key findings from scientific research on both loneliness and compassion, with particular emphasis on how compassion can help to foster more genuine connection in modern life.

POSITIVE PSYCHOLOGY: Learn it! Practice it! Do it!

Friday, September 24 • 9:00 AM- 4:00 PM • Gathering Hall-Alliance for Youth

Positive psychology is all the rage in the therapy world, but do you really know what it entails? Learn more in this CEU Event for Mental Health Professionals.

Central Montana Out of the Darkness

Sunday, September 26 • Noon • Paris Gibson Park

Join in this community event to raise hope, awareness, and funds to support suicide prevention, awareness, education and advocacy. Registration for the walk at afsp.org/centralmt.