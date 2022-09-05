GREAT FALLS — Great Falls College-MSU is getting creative to generate some exposure for the college by sponsoring a race car.

"I can't believe that I'm standing here right now,” said race car driver Dan Harvey about getting to race with his college’s logo on his car. "Ever since high school, my friends, family used to race cars so we'd go to the races."

"I had a dream. I sat in those stands for many years, you know, Thinking of how to get down here on the track,” Harvey said.

Having his college as a sponsor makes the racing even more enjoyable.

"I ended up getting the car and I had no sponsors so I just started asking around for sponsors and I'm, like, 'Hey, I'm a student at the college. Maybe I could ask those guys,’” Harvey explained.

MTN News Great Falls College sponsors a race car

Great Falls College-MSU Dean Dr. Stephanie Erdman said there was no way she could say no when she was asked about the idea.

"This is such a great opportunity as well as for our student, Dan,” Erdman said. "We get the logo on the car and every time Dan races they say 'Sponsored by Great Falls College,' which is awesome for us."

Dan being able to use at the track what he's learning as an industrial tech student also helps the college.

"It says a lot. At Great Falls College, there's a lot of opportunities to look into career fields that maybe you hadn't thought about before,” said Erdman.

So no pressure, right?

"Not at all,” Harvey said, laughing. " Whole bunch. That's what I've been telling everybody; 'No pressure, no pressure.'"

The college is sponsoring him through 2023. As for future sponsorship ideas, Erdman said that’s to be determined.



TRENDING ARTICLES

