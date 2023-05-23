Watch Now
Great Falls dog park will close temporarily

Posted at 2:52 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 17:01:52-04

The Pacific Steel & Recycling Trailside Dog Park in Great Falls will close for several weeks beginning on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, for annual maintenance and turf repair.

During the closure, the park will be fertilized, overseeded, and irrigated. It will take about four weeks for the turf to rejuvenate and recover.

The park is tentatively set to reopen on Monday, June 25.

The park opened in July 2009, and features two large fenced areas - one for larger dogs, and one for smaller dogs. It is located at 800 River Drive North.

For questions regarding the maintenance project, call the Park & Recreation Department at 406-771-1265.

