Great Falls family left homeless after fire

A house fire in Great Falls on Thursday, December 8, 2022, has left a family displaced, but fortunately no people were injured.

Great Falls Fire Rescue says that B Platoon was dispatched to the fire at about 8:12 a.m., at 426 Ninth Avenue SW; when emergency crews arrived, the house "fully involved" in fire.

Firefighters had the fire controlled by 8:45 am and extinguished by 9:00 am. Crews remained on scene performing salvage and overhaul until 11:30 am.

GFFR says that a mother and her two young children in the house at the time of the fire, along with a pet cat. The mother and her children were able to make it out of the house without sustaining any injuries.

As of early Thursday afternoon, the cat is unaccounted for.

The house is a total loss and uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be a child playing with a lighter.

The occupants of the home have been referred to the American Red Cross for assistance. If we learn of any way that the community can help, we will update this article.



(1st REPORT, 8:39am) Great Falls Fire Rescue is at the scene of a "working structure fire" at 426 9th Avenue SW, as of 8:20 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

They ask that people stay clear of the area so that firefighters can safely perform their jobs.

There is no word yet on whether anyone has been injured, nor the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you if we get more information.