Great Falls Farmers' Market ready for 2023 season

Vendors and shoppers are preparing for the first day of the 2023 season of the Great Falls Farmer’s Market, which will be on Saturday, June 3.

There will be scores of vendors offering crafts, food, and more, along with live music.

From the website: "Food vendors offer ready-to-eat fry bread, crepes, mini-donuts, chicken-on-a-stick, and more for patrons to enjoy while they shop. Entertainers, pony rides and live music scatter the Market every weekend."

It takes place in and around Civic Center Park in downtown Great Falls, between Central Avenue and 1st Avenue South.

The market will be open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. through the last Saturday of September.

