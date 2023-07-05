Great Falls Fire Rescue: a busy Independence Day

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release on Wednesday that B Platoon had a busy Independence Day, responding to 22 calls for service.

Of those calls for service, seven were related directly to fireworks, according to assistant fire Chief Mike McIntosh.

At 12:37 am, GFFR responded to a fire at 3325 Fourth Ave NW where fireworks caught the front of the house on fire. B Platoon’s Engine 2 crew arrived on scene and had the fire under control at 12:48 am. Engine 2 was able to keep the fire to the front of the house. There were no injuries.

GFFR responded to one fireworks-related emergency medical call, saying that a male had his thumb blown off by a firework. GFFR and Great Falls Emergency Services treated the patient at the scene, and then took him to Benefis Health System hospital for further treatment.

Firefighters also responded to five dumpster fires that were a result of improperly disposed of fireworks. The first dumpster fire came in at 11:08 pm on Tuesday, and the last dumpster fire occurred just after shift exchange on Wednesday at 8:02 am.



