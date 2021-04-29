Great Falls Fire Rescue conducts promotion ceremony

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue conducted an “Oath of Office” ceremony at Fire Station 1 on Wednesday to promote Trevor Johnson and Troy Weir to the rank of Captain.

Surrounded by family and GFFR personnel, the newly-minted Captains had their families pin their new badges and collar brass on them at the direction of Fire Chief Jeremy Jones.

Captain Johnson has been with the department for more than 16 years and has been a Lieutenant since February of 2018.

Captain Weir has 15 years of experience at GFFR and has also been a Lieutenant since February of 2018.

In addition to their new roles as Captain, Johnson is also the program manager for the Self-contained Breathing Apparatus, and Captain Weir is the departments Radio Communications program manager.

Assistant Fire Chief Robert Shupe said in a news release that they both play an integral role in the success of GFFR as an organization and their promotions are well deserved.