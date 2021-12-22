Great Falls Fire Rescue offers cold-weather safety advice

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue says it has received a "high volume" of calls recently for slips and falls, and as even colder weather moves in - along with more snow and ice - there are things you can do to reduce your risk of injury.

Snow often covers and hides ice. Daily changes in temperatures cause ice to expand and contract, creating cracks that you can also trip on.

Check on your elderly family, friends and neighbors often. Ask if you can help with shoveling, getting groceries or check the mail for them.

Make sure to wipe up any puddles that may be tracked in the house that can create slipping hazards.

Keep paths clear for walking. If temperatures warm up and melt snow and ice, it can refreeze at night and leave slick black ice for pedestrians. Sand or cat litter can create traction and can be more eco-friendly than rock salt and ice melt.