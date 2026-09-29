GREAT FALLS — A search through an old Great Falls High School yearbook led principal Geoff Habel to a story he hadn’t expected to find.

Tucked inside was a newspaper clipping about Frank C. Fogarty, a 1942 graduate who went on to command the USS Nautilus, the world’s first nuclear-powered submarine.

WATCH: GREAT FALLS HIGH CELEBRATES LEGACY ALUMNI

Great Falls High to honor inaugural Legacy Alumni class during homecoming weekend

Habel followed that discovery through newspaper coverage and contacts in Spokane, eventually reaching Fogarty’s family.

“Lo and behold, we got in contact with his kids, and lo and behold, he is alive and well at 102,” Habel said.

Fogarty is among the honorees in the Great Falls High School Legacy Alumni Association’s inaugural class, which will be inducted during homecoming weekend, October 2–3. He cannot attend this weekend’s celebration in person, but he sent a video for the occasion.

The association recognizes Bison who made a positive impact in service, culture, the arts, and athletics. Its mission has three parts: preserve the school’s history, honor its alumni and inspire future generations.

The inaugural class spans more than a century, beginning with Josephine Trigg, a member of the school’s first graduating class in 1893. It also includes Alma Smith Jacobs, who played a key role in developing the current Great Falls Public Library; artist Monte Dolack; wrestlers Bill and Mike Zadick; and Jaymee Sire, a 1998 graduate whose broadcasting career took her to ESPN and Food Network.

For Habel and committee members Amy Kuntz, Jerry Hopkins and Paul Culbertson, assembling the class meant digging through yearbooks, newspaper articles and suggestions from people with connections to the school.

That research revealed accomplishments even longtime members of the Bison community hadn’t known about. Committee members say there are many more stories to uncover, and they plan to formalize a nomination process after the first induction weekend.

Preserving those stories is another part of the project. The association hopes to digitize yearbooks dating back to 1907, along with school newspapers, and preserve artifacts donated by alumni and their families.

Honorees’ stories will also be displayed at the school, with athletic recognition in the field house and displays highlighting service, culture and the arts on the main campus.

The goal is to help current students see possibilities for their own futures.

“You can’t be what you can’t see, and we need our kids to see that all things are possible,” Habel said.

Legacy Induction Weekend

The celebration begins Friday, October 2, with the homecoming parade at 1:30 p.m. A public meet and greet will follow at Elevation 3330 from 5 to 8 p.m., ahead of the homecoming football game.

Saturday, October 3, includes:

9:30 a.m.: School tours.

10:30 a.m.: An exhibit featuring the inductees in the old gym.

12:30 p.m.: The induction ceremony in Davidson Auditorium.

5–9 p.m.: A benefit dinner at the Rendezvous at Elevation.



Weekend passes are $50. Tickets are available at Great Falls High School and Schulte’s Coffee House.

The project is funded through private donations and event ticket sales. For more information, tickets and donation options, visit the Great Falls High School Legacy Alumni Association website.

2026 inaugural Legacy Alumni inductees

Graduation years are listed unless otherwise noted.

Josephine Trigg — 1893

John Howard Hoover — 1903

Elmer Williams — 1907

Talmage “Tal” Collins — 1919

Joseph Kinsey Howard — 1923

Hal Moe — 1929

Alma Smith Jacobs — 1934

Les Peters — 1935

Championship Football Team — 1936

Ken Dow — 1937

C. Lester Hogan — 1938

Frank C. Fogarty — 1942

Loran Perry — 1948

Gene Carlson — 1949

Ian Davidson — 1949

J. Robert “Bob” Sletten — 1950

David Cameron — 1953

Ira M. “Ike” Kaufman — 1953

Gene Marianetti — 1954

Kenneth Robison — 1955

Stan Renning — 1955

Wade Parker — 1955

Irving Weissman — 1957

Phyllis (Peterson) Washington — 1959

Terry Payne — 1959

Terry Casey — 1962

Alexander “Zander” Blewett III — 1963

Owen Robinson — 1963

Channing Hartelius — 1964

Charles “Chip” Erdmann — 1964

Monte Dolack — 1968

Gary Minor — 1972

Pam Spencer-Marquez — 1975

Lin Su (Glass) Flood — 1976

Bruce Williamson — 1977

Mike Guon — 1977

Ryan Lance — 1980

Joel Jewett — 1981

Kerry Porter — 1982

Natalie Streeter-Chamberlain — 1983

Kris (Schmitt) Salonen — 1985

Bill Zadick — 1991

Dennis Black — 1991

Mike Zadick — 1997

Jaymee Sire — 1998

Coach Ralph Halverson — coaching tenure, 1968–1984

Coach Bill Swarthout — coaching tenure, 1957–1983

Honorary members: Clyde and Roberta Bigelow.

