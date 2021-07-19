Great Falls house fire appears to have been deliberate

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release on Monday that it responded to two fires in recent days, and one of them may have been deliberate.

The first happened on Friday, July 16th, at the Royal Motel located at 1300 Central Avenue. There was a small fire in a garbage can. The fire was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials. The motel room sustained mostly smoke damage from the fire. No one was injured.

The second fire happened on Sunday, July 18th, at 1001 11th Street NW (Valleyview neighborhood) in the laundry room of the residence.

The four occupants of the home were able to make it out of the home, and one resident was evaluated for smoke inhalation. The residents of the house have been offered services by from the Americna Red Cross.

The fire at the residence has been determined to have been intentionally set. GFFR and the Great Falls Police Department are working together to investigate. There is no word on the estimated amount of damage.

We will update you if we get more information.