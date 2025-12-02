The City of Great Falls hosted a special City Commission meeting Monday night to address what officials describe as a “critical and unsustainable” financial crisis in the downtown parking program.

According to city documents, the parking program is currently running a monthly deficit of $15,000–$20,000 and is on track to exceed $100,000 in losses by January 2026. With tax increment financing (TIF) funds legally prohibited from supporting parking operations, the deficit may soon fall onto the city’s general fund which could potentially impact other city services.

Brianna Juneau has details about the meeting - watch the video:

Great Falls leaders discuss downtown parking

Commissioners had several key discussions on the table, including considering issuing a 60-day termination notice to SP+, the private contractor that manages downtown parking. If approved, the contract would end on January 31, 2026, affecting local SP+ employees and leaving the city to quickly redesign or rebuild its parking operations.

Rate increase options were also among the proposals. One proposal would raise on-street parking from $1.00 to $1.50 an hour, a 50% increase. Additional proposals include raising permit prices and increasing garage fees, changes that could significantly affect downtown visitors, workers, and small businesses.

Fines could also see dramatic jumps. Under the proposed structure, a fourth-time parking violation could rise from $20 to $75, and improper parking fines could increase from $20 to $50.

The city also decided to whether to eliminate its long-standing free holiday parking period from December 15–28, which currently costs the city an estimated $10,000 in lost revenue. Downtown retailers have historically relied on this incentive during the busiest shopping weeks of the year.

Residents and downtown business owners filled the chamber Monday night to offer public comment where participants proposed solutions that ranged from eliminating the entire parking system, to offering 15 minutes to two hours of free parking, to forming a nonprofit to take over operations, to keeping the current structure but raising rates and fines.

Commissioners acknowledged the wide range of opinions but said immediate action was necessary to prevent the parking fund from collapsing.

Before voting, the City Planning Department outlined four temporary options for the commission to consider:

Option 1:



Keep SP+ on a temporary month-to-month contract

Raise curb rates and fines

Stop monthly losses and stabilize the fund

No change to enforcement coverage or daily operations

Update Passport app, meters, and signage to reflect new rates

Begin public engagement after the deficit stabilizes due to a proposed immediate revenue increase from higher rates and fines

Option 2:



End the SP+ contract in January

City assumes full operations with no general fund subsidy

Rapid hiring/contracting for enforcement, operations, customer service, and collections

Replace all coin meters with kiosks

Install automated gate systems in garages

Option 3:



End the SP+ contract in January

Suspend all parking enforcement and daily operations

No rates or fines collected

Minimal maintenance; police handle nuisance/safety issues only

Garages and lots become largely unmonitored

Option 4:



Make all on-street parking free with two-hour time limits

Remove meters and fees entirely

Sell certain lots/land to encourage private redevelopment

Promote garage use with merchant/business incentives

Reduce city parking costs and remove economic barriers downtown

After long discussion, commissioners voted to temporarily adopt a version of Option 1, keeping SP+ for the next five months while raising parking fees and fines to stabilize the rapidly growing deficit. Under this plan, SP+ will continue operating parking through the end of May, while the Parking Advisory Commission, downtown businesses, and residents develop a long-term proposal.

That long-term plan must be presented to the city by April 30, 2026.

Commissioners also approved several other motions, including directing staff to draft several near-term adjustments to the downtown parking program, including:



Eliminating courtesy tickets

Sunsetting the 15-minute free parking program

Maintaining current voting requirements and fees

Removing the requirement to mail notifications to drivers with five or more unpaid parking tickets (previously warning them to pay within 30 days before a vehicle could be booted).

These changes are intended to reduce administrative costs and increase immediate revenue.

Despite the deficit, the commission voted to continue free holiday parking this year, a tradition many downtown businesses say is vital during peak shopping season.

City officials emphasized that Option 1 is only a temporary measure. Public engagement will ramp up early next year as staff, advisory boards, business owners, and residents work together to craft a permanent parking plan.

Commissioners said they want the public fully informed and involved as Great Falls faces major decisions about the future of downtown parking.

