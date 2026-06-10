For many, it looks just like a home—and that’s exactly the point. The brand-new LGBTQ+ Center in Great Falls is reopening this Friday, June 12th at 5 p.m., at 1305 Ninth Avenue Sout - just in time for Pride weekend, and local leaders say it’s more than just a building—it’s a lifeline.

Earlier this year, the future of the LGBTQ+ Center was uncertain after an unexpected closure. But when community members rallied together, they breathed new life into the center at a brand-new location.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Great Falls LGBTQ+ Center re-opens, offering a welcoming space for all

“We wanted a location that felt more homey,” said Tallia Sova, volunteer and youth coordinator for the Center.

Sova, who’s from a small Montana town herself, says the comfortable setting is intentional and meaningful. “To be in this role and just see how many people you're actually reaching out and helping—and also just how many people are also there in your corner—has been a life changing experience.”

The new center is built for connection. Book clubs, art nights, movie nights, and the backyard—fit for barbecues and bonfires—are all part of the plan.

“We intend to have the book clubs, the art nights, the movie nights. Because we have the backyard, you know, the barbecues and the bonfires,” said Kelly Quick, president of the Center.

More than amenities, the Center offers a sense of safety and acceptance that’s often hard to come by—especially in rural Montana.

“You feel almost alone a lot of the time, because you don't know who you can actually be safe around. And when I got introduced to this role, thanks to Professor Doctor Quick over here, I was able to find this much bigger community than I would have ever expected,” Sova shared.

With new leadership and a dedicated team of volunteers, the goal is to make sure everyone in Great Falls feels like they belong.

“We want to build community for everyone. We want to be part of the total Great Falls community. Everyone's got a place at the center,” said Quick.

As doors reopen this weekend, Center leaders say they’re focused on supporting, connecting, and celebrating everyone in Great Falls—during Pride, and every day of the year.

