Great Falls library is hosting a Black Heritage Evening

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Public Library is preparing to host a Black Heritage Evening that will be co-sponsored by the Alma Smith Jacobs Foundation.

The event will focus on celebrating African American culture, history, and cuisine. There will also be a variety of speakers and performers.

The event has been held annually in February during Black History month, but this year it was postponed due to Covid. This will also be the first time since 2019 the event has been held in person.

Library director Susie McIntyre said they are excited to bring the community back together and want people to learn more about an important part of the community.

“It is an evening to celebrate the heritage of the black community in Great Falls,” McIntyre said. “A lot of people don’t realize how the rich the history is of black people being in Great Falls and what an integral part they have been in our history and our community. It is a great time for us to get to know our neighbors and see people and to celebrate the history and joy of the African American community in Great Falls.”

Speakers and presenters include Kathy Reed from the Alma Smith Jacobs Foundation, Mayor Bob Kelly, MSgt Darnell Dobson with Malmstrom AFB’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council, historian Ken Robison, Kelly Lampkin. There will also be performances from the Alexander Temple Hip Hop Saints and the Great Falls Community Gospel Choir.

The event is free to the public and starts at 6 pm on Thursday, May 12, in the library’s Cordingley Room at 301 2nd Avenue North. For more information, call the library at 406-453-0349.



