Great Falls man reported missing (August 30, 2025)

Wayne Hunt was last seen on Friday, August 29, 2025
Family Photos
The Great Falls Police Department is asking for assistance in finding Wayne Hunt, 83 years old, who was last seen on Friday, August 29, 2025.

The GFPD says Hunt was last seen driving away from his residence in the 700 block of 32nd Avenue NE at about 7:30 a.m, and was headed to Walmart at 701 Smelter Avenue NE.

He was driving a blue 2005 Chrysler Town & Country van with Montana license plate 2-76346B.

Hunt is 5'7" tall, weighs 120 pounds, and was wearing khaki pants and a gray or black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about Hunt's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

